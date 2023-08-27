Home World

One dead, 57 injured in Romania gas station blasts

In 2015, a blaze ripped through a Bucharest nightclub after fireworks were let off, killing 64 people.

Published: 27th August 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

gas explosion

Romanian firemen attempt to estinguish fire during an intervention in Crevedia village, Romania. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BUCHAREST: One person died and 57 were injured after two explosions rocked an unlicensed liquified petroleum gas filling station just north of Romania's capital Bucharest late on Saturday, officials said.

Most of the injured were firefighters who rushed to the station to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before the second occurred.

Among the injured — some with severe burns — were 39 firefighters, two police officers, and two gendarmes, Raed Arafat, head of the emergency department, said on Sunday.

"Overnight we transferred two firefighters and two civilians abroad (for treatment) and more will follow," Arafat said in a statement.

The four were transferred to Italy or Belgium, according to the defence ministry.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts in Crevedia, a commune of villages, and prosecutors have opened an inquiry.

"We know that the station was no longer working, so it clearly didn't have a permit to function," Arafat said.

The fire also forced the evacuation of people within a 700-metre (770 yards) radius.

"I'm profoundly saddened that the explosions in Crevedia resulted in victims," President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook, calling it a "tragedy."

Anger has flared repeatedly in the EU member state over a lack of official oversight to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

In 2015, a blaze ripped through a Bucharest nightclub after fireworks were let off, killing 64 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gas station explosion Romania

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp