Florida gunman who killed 3 Black people identified  

The shooting took place near Edward Waters University, a historically Black college in the southern US state.

Published: 28th August 2023 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

This video grab shows police cars on the site of a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2023. A white man driven by racial hatred shot dead three Black people. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

The suspected gunman alleged to have fatally shot three Black people and wounded a dozen others in a "racially motivated" rampage at a Jacksonville, Florida, store, was identified by officials Sunday as a 21-year-old white man who left behind a last will and testament and "the writings of a madman" full of hate, ABC News reports.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, died by apparent suicide after unleashing a barrage of gunfire with an AR-15-style weapon he purchased legally and used to kill Black shoppers at a Dollar General store on Saturday afternoon, Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Sunday afternoon, ABC News added.

The university said in a statement that the shooter had been on campus earlier that day, though no one was harmed.

"An on-campus Edward Waters University security officer engaged an unidentified male in the vicinity of the Centennial Library on campus," it said, according to AFP.

"The individual refused to identify themselves and was asked to leave."

The university added that the individual -- later identified as the shooter -- left "without incident."

