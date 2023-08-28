Luxury cruise ship crashes with freight vessel during intense storm in Spain's Mallorca: Reports

By Online Desk

A luxury cruise ship broke free from moorings and collided with a freight vessel during an intense storm in Mallorca, Spain, BBC reports.

Passengers on Britannia, a P&O Cruises ship based in Southampton, described "being pushed ashore by tugs whilst confined to our cabins" after the incident, in which a walkway fell away, the report said.

The captain of the ship told passengers there was "no structural compromise".

P&O said it was assessing the situation in the Balearic Islands, BBC added.

According to mirror.co.uk, Holidaymakers were left stranded after gales sent the Britannia hurtling into another vessel in the Balearics. It was reported that a storm “suddenly hit” the island with heavy rain and hail accompanied by strong 55 MPH gusts. The huge £473m ship is currently said to be anchored less than a mile from the shore following the accident.

Passengers were told “this is not a drill”, by the captain earlier after they heard a loud bang and saw debris floating in the water. Terrifying footage shows poolside furniture being tossed around as frantic staff attempted to calm customers on board the 140,000-tonne ship, the report added.

A "small number" of passengers are being cared for onboard after sustaining "minor injuries", P&O said in a statement. There were conflicting reports that guests were ordered to report to their emergency points, known as muster stations.

