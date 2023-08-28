Home World

Luxury cruise ship crashes with freight vessel during intense storm in Spain's Mallorca: Reports

Terrifying footage shows poolside furniture being tossed around as frantic staff attempted to calm customers on board the 140,000-tonne ship.

Published: 28th August 2023 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Cruise Ship, Britannia

Image of Britannia used for representational purpose only. (Photo | CruiseMapper)

By Online Desk

A luxury cruise ship broke free from moorings and collided with a freight vessel during an intense storm in Mallorca, Spain, BBC reports.

Passengers on Britannia, a P&O Cruises ship based in Southampton, described "being pushed ashore by tugs whilst confined to our cabins" after the incident, in which a walkway fell away, the report said.

The captain of the ship told passengers there was "no structural compromise".

P&O said it was assessing the situation in the Balearic Islands, BBC added.

According to mirror.co.uk, Holidaymakers were left stranded after gales sent the Britannia hurtling into another vessel in the Balearics. It was reported that a storm “suddenly hit” the island with heavy rain and hail accompanied by strong 55 MPH gusts. The huge £473m ship is currently said to be anchored less than a mile from the shore following the accident.

Passengers were told “this is not a drill”, by the captain earlier after they heard a loud bang and saw debris floating in the water. Terrifying footage shows poolside furniture being tossed around as frantic staff attempted to calm customers on board the 140,000-tonne ship, the report added.

A "small number" of passengers are being cared for onboard after sustaining "minor injuries", P&O said in a statement. There were conflicting reports that guests were ordered to report to their emergency points, known as muster stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cruise Ship P&O Cruises Collision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp