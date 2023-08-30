Coup leaders in Gabon say ousted president is under house arrest

By Associated Press

DAKAR: Mutinous soldiers who led an attempted coup in Gabon say President Ali Bongo Ondimba is under house arrest after a coup in the African nation.

The statement, carried on state television, added that other people in the government have been arrested on various charges.

The coup attempt came hours after the central African country's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was declared winner of an election marred by fears of violence.

Within minutes of the announcement, gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, Libreville. Later, a dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television and announced that they had seized power.

Crowds took to the city's streets to celebrate the end of Bongo's reign, singing the national anthem with soldiers.

