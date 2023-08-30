Home World

Coup leaders in Gabon say ousted president is under house arrest

Mutinous soldiers in Gabon said they were seizing power to overturn the results of a presidential election and claimed to have arrested the president, whose family held power for over 55 years.

Published: 30th August 2023

President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at U.N. headquarters.(AP Photo)

By Associated Press

DAKAR: Mutinous soldiers who led an attempted coup in Gabon say President Ali Bongo Ondimba is under house arrest after a coup in the African nation.

The statement, carried on state television, added that other people in the government have been arrested on various charges.

The coup attempt came hours after the central African country's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was declared winner of an election marred by fears of violence.

Within minutes of the announcement, gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, Libreville. Later, a dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television and announced that they had seized power.

Crowds took to the city's streets to celebrate the end of Bongo's reign, singing the national anthem with soldiers.

