Hunt on for poet Gboyega Odubanjo after he goes missing from Shambala festival

By Online Desk

A rising talent in the UK poetry Gboyega Odubanjo has gone missing.

The 24-year-old poet was meant to do a reading at the Shambala festival in Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, on August 26, 2023 - but never arrived for his performance.

Gboyega was last seen in the Kelmarsh area of Northamptonshire at around 4am on Saturday, August 26, having been at the Shambala festival, Northamptonshire Police said in a statement.



"He is 5ft 6in, with short black dreadlocks and a full-face beard. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a beige/cream bucket hat, a red and white striped gilet with black clothing underneath, black trousers and dark coloured shoes," the statement issued by the police said.

Gboyega is from the Bromley area of London.

Originally from Dagenham, according to The Guardian, Odubanjo is a rising talent in the UK poetry scene. His pamphlet, Aunty Uncle Poems, was a winner of the Poetry Business New Poets prize in 2020. He was also the recipient of an Eric Gregory award from the Society of Authors and a Michael Marks pamphlet award.

Odubanjo is an editor at Bad Betty Press and the poetry magazine Bath Magg, and his poem Oil Music was featured as a Guardian poem of the week in 2021, The Guardian report said.

His forthcoming collection, Adam, explores structural inequality when it comes to searching for missing Black people in the UK. The collection is inspired by the unsolved murder of “Adam”, an unidentified male child whose body was found in the River Thames in 2001, The Guardian said.

Shambala, which takes place at Kelmarsh Hall west of Kettering, hosts poetry performances as well as those by musicians, comedians and speakers, BBC noted.

