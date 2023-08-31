Home World

Fire kills 15 in a Philippine factory, where rains and a wrong address delayed firefighters

The factory stored combustible materials and textiles used in making apparel and also printed designs on shirts used for business promotions.

Published: 31st August 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose.

By Associated Press

MANILA: A fire killed 15 people Thursday in a small apparel factory in a Philippine residential area, where firefighters were delayed by flooding, traffic and a wrong address, a fire protection official.

Most of the victims appeared to be factory workers and carpenters who were sleeping in rooms when the fire broke out Thursday morning.

Some were found dead on an aisle outside the rooms and the factory owner and his child were among the dead, Nahum Tarroza of the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

Three people survived with injuries by jumping off the second floor of the two-story factory in panic, Tarroza said. The three were taken to a hospital.

The firefighters arrived in about 14 minutes after rain and wind caused flooding and traffic jams and a wrong address was given to firefighters, Tarroza said.

The fire in the Pleasant View residential enclave in Tandang Sora village in suburban Quezon City was extinguished in two hours. An investigation was looking into the cause.

The factory stored combustible materials and textiles used in making apparel and also printed designs on shirts used for business promotions, village officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firefactory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp