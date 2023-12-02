Modi offers to host COP33 in ’28

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

DUBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the early bird by proposing to host the COP33 in India. The global climate summit comes to Asia by rotation in 2028 and he made the early pitch.

Modi made his presence felt at the COP28 here as he was the only head of the state on the panel at the high-level segment of World Climate Action Summit. “India is committed to working towards the UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, through this platform, I propose to host the COP33 summit in India in 2028,” he said.

Despite being home to 17% of the world’s population, “our contribution to global carbon emissions is less than 4%. India is one of the few economies that are on track to fulfil NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) targets. We achieved emission intensity targets 11 years ago. We have attained the non-fossil fuel targets nine years ahead of schedule. Our goal is to reduce emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 and increase the share of non-fossil fuels to 50%. We will keep progressing towards the goal of net zero by 2070,” he said.

Aarti Khosla. director, Climate Trends, said: “The podium that was offered to the PM is testimony to India’s changing geopolitical clout. The offer to host the COP33 is a diplomatic masterstroke.” Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy, Climate Action Network International, said India’s progress in renewable energy serves as a powerful example for the world.

Modi also announced a green credit scheme, for which the Union environment ministry had issued a notification recently. Explaining how the scheme works, Modi said an inventory of degraded wasteland will be made. Individuals or organisations will take up plantation and the green credits will be issued in their name. These credits can be used for future expansion and are tradable. The best part is they will be in digital form. This was just an example, he said.

Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said, “If green credits are traded across borders, it could lead to phenomenal global action to enhance carbon sinks as well as achieve other SDGs.” Meanwhile, the UAE said it had earmarked immediate capital investment for the development of over 6 GW of new clean energy capacity in India. This includes the construction of 1,200 MW of wind and solar projects that will begin producing clean power by 2025. Besides, the Loss and Damage Fund went up from $420 mn on Day 1 to $573.70 mn.

