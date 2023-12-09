Home World

Fire in hospital near Rome kills at least four, forces evacuation of facility and patients

Patients in intensive care at St. John the Evangelist Hospital in Tivoli where the fire broke out, were transferred immediately to other hospitals via ambulance.

Published: 09th December 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters work on the balcony of a building of the San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital after a fire broke out causing the death of four people in Tivoli, Italy on Friday, Dec 8, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: A fire broke out in a hospital on Rome's outskirts, killing at least four people and forcing the evacuation of the facility and its patients, officials said Saturday.

Patients in intensive care at St. John the Evangelist Hospital in Tivoli were transferred immediately to other hospitals via ambulance, the Tivoli mayor’s office said in a statement. Less-critical patients were moved into a nearby municipal gymnasium pending transfer to other facilities.

The blaze began late Friday and was eventually brought under control and four people were confirmed killed, the fire department said in a statement.

A video released by the department showed fire crews on ladders trying to reach the upper floors of the hospital as smoke billowed out.

Tivoli, which is located about 35 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the center of Rome, is a popular tourist destination. It is best known for the archaeological sites of Villa d'Este and Villa Adriana, both of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FireRome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp