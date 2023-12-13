Rishi Sunak warned he is 'dead man walking' as Tory rebels threaten to sink his Rwanda legislation

By Online Desk

Rishi Sunak has been warned he is a “dead man walking” as Tory rebels threaten to sink his Rwanda legislation in January unless he gives into their demands, according to the Mirror.

The PM was given a stay of execution as he survived a crunch vote in Parliament on a new law he says will get deportation flights off the ground. But critics said he had merely delayed his nightmare until after the Christmas break.

Dozens of Tories defied Sunak by refusing to back emergency legislation, which passed by 313 votes to 269. In a major revolt, 29 Conservative MPs failed to vote despite not having permission to be absent. Sunak resorted to begging MPs to support him as he struggled to control his warring party, the Mirror said.

Right-wingers were invited into Downing Street for bacon rolls and pastries as part of a charm offensive. Sunak dangled the prospect of tax cuts if they keep in power. But one former minister told the Mirror: “He’s a dead man walking. He will limp on to January, but he won’t survive the year. He simply cannot go on like this.”

Hardliners say the Bill that will override parts of the Human Rights Act should be toughened up so ministers can ignore the European Convention on Human Rights, while those on the other side of the party argue it goes too far. The legislation cleared its first parliamentary hurdle, but the opposing wings of the Tory Party vowed to try to amend it when it returns to the Commons in January, the Mirror added.

Earlier, BBC quoted former immigration minister Robert Jenrick as saying that the government's latest proposal to ensure it can send asylum seekers to Rwanda will fail to end the "merry-go-round" of the scheme getting caught up in legal issues.

Jenrick aired his views in a Daily Telegraph editorial, his first public comment since resigning.

He resigned on Wednesday over his lack of faith in the legislation.

