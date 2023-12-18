Home World

Bug found in office of Ukraine army command: Security Services

Both Ukrainian and foreign news media have reported on what they say is growing tension in recent months between Zaluzhny, Ukraine's top general, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published: 18th December 2023 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian_drone_attack

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Photo |AP)

By AFP

Ukraine's security services said Sunday they had discovered a bug in one of the offices used by army chief Valery Zaluzhny, but added that it was "not operational".

The report comes as Ukraine is fighting to maintain western support for its war against Russian forces after its recent counter-offensive failed to make major headway in the east and the south of the country.

"We emphasize that the equipment was found not directly in Valery Zaluzhny's office, but in one of the premises that could be used by him for work in the future," said the statement.

"According to preliminary data, the found device was in a non-operational state," it added.

"No data storage devices or means of remote audio transmission were found. This technical device will be sent for examination."

Both Ukrainian and foreign news media have reported on what they say is growing tension in recent months between Zaluzhny, Ukraine's top general, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zaluzhny said last month the conflict with Russia had ground to a "stalemate" -- an assessment rejected by both President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Kremlin in Moscow.

Ukraine's army has been battling the invading Russia force since February 2022.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine bug army chief Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp