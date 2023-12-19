Home World

Russia adds author Boris Akunin to a register of extremists and opens a criminal case against him

The state media reported that a criminal case had been opened against Akunin for “discrediting the army” -- specifically for “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military

Published: 19th December 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Boris Akunin. (File Photo | AFP)

Boris Akunin. (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Monday added popular detective novelist and dissident Grigory Chkhartishvili – known under the pen name Boris Akunin – to its register of “extremists and terrorists.”

On the same day that Russia’s financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added the Russian-Georgian writer to the register, state media reported that a criminal case had been opened against Akunin for “discrediting the army” — specifically for “justifying terrorism” and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military.

Discrediting the Russian military is a criminal offense under a law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The law is regularly used against Kremlin critics.

Akunin’s placement on the register comes after one of Russia’s leading publishers, AST, last week announced that it was suspending the printing and sale of books by Akunin and another popular author, Dmitry Bykov, following their criticism of Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

Earlier in December, two pro-Kremlin pranksters, known as Vovan and Lexus, released the recording of a call in which they posed as Ukrainian officials and the writers expressed support for Ukraine.

In an article on his website, Akunin gave his reaction to the charges.

“A seemingly minor event, the banning of books, the declaration of some writer as a terrorist, is actually an important milestone,” he wrote. “Books have not been banned in Russia since Soviet times. Writers have not been accused of terrorism since the Great Terror.”

“This is not a bad dream, this is happening to Russia in reality” said Akunin, 67, who lives in London.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Akunin RUSSIA Writer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp