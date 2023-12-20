US: Five children die in house fire while father was out Christmas shopping

By Online Desk

Five grandchildren of a fire service employee died in a house blaze - which police say took place while their father was out Christmas shopping, according to a report.

Bullhead City Police Department (BHCPD) is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in the 400 block of Anna Circle Saturday evening (Dec 16, 2023), a message posted by BHCPD on platform X said.



"There were five children (ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2) who did not make it out of the 2-story duplex," the message said.

The children, a girl and four boys, all died in the fire at a home in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Saturday, Sky News said/

Four of the victims, the girl, four, and three of the boys, aged two, five, and 13, were siblings.

The fifth child, an 11-year-old boy, was a family relative and was visiting at the time.

According to Sky News, the father of the four children told investigators he had left them in the house for around two and a half hours while he went shopping for food and Christmas gifts, according to Bullhead City Police Department.

There was no other adult at the home at the time, the report quoting the police said.

Because the victims are the grandchildren of a Bullhead City Fire Department employee, teams from Lake Havasu City Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been brought in to help the police's investigation, the reported added.

