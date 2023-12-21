Home World

Global outage of social media platform X; users unable to see posts

Published: 21st December 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter-new-logo-x

The logo of X social media platform, formerly called as Twitter

By Online Desk

X (formerly known as Twitter) has been down since early Thursday morning. Tens of thousands of global users on X have been unable to view posts on the Elon Musk-owned social network.

Reports of the platform's troubles began spiking just before 0600 GMT on monitoring site Downdetector. "User reports indicate problems at X (Twitter)," the site said.

Timelines on the platform were emptied and no new posts visible, although the twitter.com site was available.

At the outage's peak, Downdetector indicated that about 67,000 US users reported problems.

Downdetector also said that users encountered loading issues on X Pro as well, formerly TweetDeck, while seeing a message that said "Waiting for posts."

The platform resumed service for users in multiple countries shortly after 0640 GMT. There has been no immediate comment from X.

X is currently facing multiple headwinds, including an EU probe under a law designed to combat disinformation and hate, criticism of the platform's response to recent rioting in Dublin, and an exodus of big-name advertisers.

A major outage on X was also reported by Downdetector in February, affecting thousands of users.

User complaints shared online included being unable to post messages, being told they had exceeded a daily limit of posts, and the inability to send direct messages.

(With inputs from AFP)

