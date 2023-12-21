Home World

Israel-Hamas war: Talks on Gaza truce and hostage release end 'without results', say reports

Hamas insisted it would not discuss anything less than a complete end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, according to The Guardian.

Published: 21st December 2023 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Israel's offensive on Gaza: Talks on Gaza truce and hostage release end 'without results', say repor

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to the hospital in Deir al Balah on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo)

By Online Desk

Hostage exchange deal prospects uncertain after Egyptian talks with Hamas end ‘without results,’ reports said.

Prospects for an exchange deal involving the release of more hostages remained uncertain as Hamas insisted it would not discuss anything less than a complete end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, according to The Guardian.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month for discussions with Egyptian officials who are seeking to mediate another truce, the report said.

Reuters reports that, according to The Guardian, a source said envoys were intensively discussing which of the hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza could be freed in a new truce and which Palestinian prisoners Israel might release in return.

However, the meeting with Haniyeh ended “without results”, a Palestinian official told the BBC.

Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media adviser, told Reuters that Hamas was not willing to discuss releasing more Israeli hostages until Israel permanently ends its military campaign in Gaza and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians increases.

ALSO READ | UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto

We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression. Discussing any proposal related to prisoners must occur after the cessation of aggression.

Israel has insisted all remaining women and infirm men among the hostages be released, the source briefed on the negotiations said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hostage exchange Hamas Israel Egypt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp