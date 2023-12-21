Israel-Hamas war: Talks on Gaza truce and hostage release end 'without results', say reports

By Online Desk

Hostage exchange deal prospects uncertain after Egyptian talks with Hamas end ‘without results,’ reports said.

Prospects for an exchange deal involving the release of more hostages remained uncertain as Hamas insisted it would not discuss anything less than a complete end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, according to The Guardian.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month for discussions with Egyptian officials who are seeking to mediate another truce, the report said.

Reuters reports that, according to The Guardian, a source said envoys were intensively discussing which of the hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza could be freed in a new truce and which Palestinian prisoners Israel might release in return.

However, the meeting with Haniyeh ended “without results”, a Palestinian official told the BBC.

Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media adviser, told Reuters that Hamas was not willing to discuss releasing more Israeli hostages until Israel permanently ends its military campaign in Gaza and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians increases.

ALSO READ | UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto

We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression. Discussing any proposal related to prisoners must occur after the cessation of aggression.

Israel has insisted all remaining women and infirm men among the hostages be released, the source briefed on the negotiations said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Hostage exchange deal prospects uncertain after Egyptian talks with Hamas end ‘without results,’ reports said. Prospects for an exchange deal involving the release of more hostages remained uncertain as Hamas insisted it would not discuss anything less than a complete end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, according to The Guardian. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month for discussions with Egyptian officials who are seeking to mediate another truce, the report said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reuters reports that, according to The Guardian, a source said envoys were intensively discussing which of the hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza could be freed in a new truce and which Palestinian prisoners Israel might release in return. However, the meeting with Haniyeh ended “without results”, a Palestinian official told the BBC. Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media adviser, told Reuters that Hamas was not willing to discuss releasing more Israeli hostages until Israel permanently ends its military campaign in Gaza and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians increases. ALSO READ | UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression. Discussing any proposal related to prisoners must occur after the cessation of aggression. Israel has insisted all remaining women and infirm men among the hostages be released, the source briefed on the negotiations said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp