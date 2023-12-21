Two Rohingya men shot dead in Bangladesh
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Published: 21st December 2023 01:23 PM | Last Updated: 21st December 2023 01:23 PM | A+A A-
In separate incidents, two Rohingya men were shot dead early today in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar, The Daily Star reports.
One of the deceased was identified as Abdullah, 27, a resident of Camp 17 in Ukhiya, while the identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately, the report said.
The Daily Star quoted Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station as saying that a group of 20-30 armed people entered Camp 17 around 5 am and opened fire on Abdullah, leaving him dead.
Another Rohingya man was gunned down by another group in the camp around 6 am over the same issue, the OC said.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.