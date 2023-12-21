Home World

Two Rohingya men shot dead in Bangladesh

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Published: 21st December 2023

In separate incidents, two Rohingya men were shot dead early today in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar, The Daily Star reports.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdullah, 27, a resident of Camp 17 in Ukhiya, while the identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately, the report said.

The Daily Star quoted Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station as saying that a group of 20-30 armed people entered Camp 17 around 5 am and opened fire on Abdullah, leaving him dead.

Another Rohingya man was gunned down by another group in the camp around 6 am over the same issue, the OC said.

