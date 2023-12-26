Home World

250 killed in last 24 hours in Gaza strip in Israeli airstrikes

Palestinian mourn their relatives, killed in an overnight Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, during a mass funeral at the Al-Aqsa hospital. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

250 people have been killed in a series of attacks by the Israeli army in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip. 100 people died in the Magazhi refugee camp attack on Christmas day, reported Al Jazeera.

Palestinian militants launched rockets toward Israel during the day, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

In Gaza, the health ministry said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Christmas Eve at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. According to the officials, seven families had been entirely wiped out as Israel attacked residential areas near the Magazhi refugee camp. 

The conflict has heightened tensions across the Middle East where Iran -- which supports Hamas -- on Monday accused Israel of killing a senior Revolutionary Guards general in Syria and vowed revenge.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday after visiting Gaza, "We're not stopping," according to a statement from his Likud party.

"We're intensifying the fighting in the coming days," he told party members.

