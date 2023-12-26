Alexei Navalny says 'fine' after transfer to Arctic penal colony

By Agencies

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday said he was "fine" after a "pretty exhausting" 20-day transfer from his prison to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle.

"Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it," he wrote on X, adding: "I'm still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus", referring to his winter clothing and beard.

Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. He had been imprisoned in the Vladimir region of central Russia, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Moscow, but his lawyers said they had not been able to reach him since Dec.6.

His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said he was located in a prison colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests.

