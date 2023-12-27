Home World

Six killed in Israeli operation in occupied West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, six people were killed by Israeli air strikes on Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem, where Israeli soldiers were also deployed.

A bulldozer unloads the bodies of Palestinians killed in fighting with Israel and turned over by the Israeli military during a mass funeral in Rafah. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RAMALLAH: An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded early Wednesday, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.

"Six martyrs killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem," the ministry said in a short statement.

The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the operation.

Violence across the occupied West Bank has flared since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in the Gaza Strip following the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7.

More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

