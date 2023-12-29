Home World

21,507 killed so far: Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza 

Since the fighting erupted on October 7, triggered by attacks on Israel, more than 80 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been driven from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Published: 29th December 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GAZA: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday at least 21,507 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel broke out nearly 12 weeks ago.

The figure includes 187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 55,915 people have been wounded in Gaza during the fighting.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 308 people seeking shelter in their facilities have been killed during the war.

A total of 1,095 have been wounded while taking refuge at UN sites, UNRWA said on social media platform X.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Around 250 hostages were also taken during the attack, more than half of whom remain captive according to Israel.

Gaza Hamas Hamas-Israel War

