Home World

Pakistan PM Sharif acknowledges failure to avert Peshawar carnage; calls for 'national unity': Reports

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan and the Punjab town of Mianwali.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Amidst a wave of terror attacks in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday acknowledged the failure to avert the Peshawar carnage that killed over 100 people and called for "national unity" to tackle the menace.

Addressing an apex committee meeting at the Governor House here on the mosque attack and the overall emerging terrorism situation in Pakistan, Sharif also expressed frustration at the criticism levelled against the federal government from opposition parties in the wake of a series of terror attacks.

"There is a need for unity across the political spectrum. This act of terrorism managed to breach the security check post and reach the mosque. We should not feel hesitant in admitting the facts," Sharif was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

ALSO READ | PM Sharif pledges to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan

In the Peshawar mosque attack on Monday, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The police on Thursday said that the bomber disguised himself in a police uniform to sneak into the high-security zone and was riding a motorcycle with a helmet and mask on.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan and the Punjab town of Mianwali, which borders the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Expressing sympathies with the families of the deceased in the mosque attack, Sharif said that it was being asked how terrorism - which had been eradicated a few years ago - let this happen.

"In the wake of this incident, undue criticism was seen on social media. This is certainly condemnable. The occurrence of the incident due to security lapses will be probed. But saying this was a drone attack and similar related accusations were uncalled for in this tragic time," he was quoted as saying in the report.

The Friday meeting was attended by several senior functionaries of the Pak government, including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chief ministers of four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, federal ministers and national political leaders.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Sharif holds talks with IMF chief to break deadlock over next tranche of assistance

Sharif said that the entire Pakistani nation was thinking about how the menace would be tackled in future.

"What measures will be taken to stop this terror wave? It is the need of the hour that provinces and the Centre along with the leaderships of political parties take ownership and shun their differences, be they political or related to any religious reasons. We should unite and tackle this," he said.

Calling it a tough time for the country, Sharif, who is also facing a difficult time managing the country's debt-ridden economy, vowed the country would "collectively" overcome this challenge.

"All resources will be mobilised. This meeting reaffirms our aim to sit together until this menace is eradicated," he said.

The prime minister further emphasised that the government will not rest until terrorism is eradicated and his government will try to control terrorism despite the many challenges facing the country, according to another report in The Express Tribune newspaper.

ALSO READ | Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, urges UN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Terrorism
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp