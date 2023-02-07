Home World

A look at some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

A  magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,000 people in the two countries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers working in cold and snow look for trapped people in the rubble of toppled buildings.

Some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000:
___
June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in magnitude 6.1 earthquake.
___
Aug. 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.
___
Sept. 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.
___
Aug. 24, 2016: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in central Italy kills more than 300 people.
___
April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
___
Aug. 3, 2014: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake near Wenping, China, kills more than 700 people.
___
Sept. 24, 2013: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes southwest Pakistan, killing more than 800 people.
___
March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 20,000 people.
___
Feb. 27, 2010: A magnitude 8.8 quake shakes Chile, generating a tsunami and killing 524 people.
___
Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, a staggering 316,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake, according to government estimates.
___
Sept. 30, 2009: More than 1,100 people die when a magnitude 7.5 quake hits southern Sumatra, Indonesia.
___
April 6, 2009: A magnitude 6.3 quake kills more than 300 people in and around L'Aquila, Italy.
___
May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.
___
Aug. 15, 2007: A magnitude 8.0 earthquake near the coast of central Peru kills more than 500 people.
___
May 26, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits the island of Java, Indonesia.
___
Oct. 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan's Kashmir region.
___
March 28, 2005: A magnitude 8.6 quake in northern Sumatra in Indonesia kills about 1,300 people.
___
Dec. 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
___
Dec. 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, resulting in 50,000 deaths.
___
May 21, 2003: More than 2,200 people are killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria.
___
March 25, 2002: About 1,000 people are killed in a magnitude 6.1 quake in northern Afghanistan.
___
Jan. 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing 20,000 people.
___
Source: U.S. Geological Survey
 

