New 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Hatay province

Published: 20th February 2023 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey earthquake image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago.

Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centred around the town of Defne, in Hatay province.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The magnitude 7.8 which struck on February 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

