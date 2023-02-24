A country where basic industry is terrorism, cant progress: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A country where the basic industry is terrorism, cannot become prosperous, said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar with an obvious reference to Pakistan, which is reeling under an economic crisis. "No country is ever going to come out of a difficult situation and become prosperous if its basic industry is terrorism," Dr Jaishankar said at the Asia Economic Dialogue in Pune on Thursday. Terrorism is the fundamental issue of the India-Pakistan relationship – which cannot be avoided. "If I were to look at any big decision I am making, I will also look at what is the public sentiment. I would have a pulse of what my people feel about it, and the answer is obvious," he added. Pakistan's future will largely be determined by its own actions and choices and its for them to find a way out of its economic troubles. Meanwhile, regarding the trade imbalance between India and China, he said that Indian corporates are not developing the right sourcing arrangements. Terming the challenge posed by the trade imbalance with China as very serious and formidable, Dr Jaishankar said, “Indian corporates have not developed the kind of backwards (integration), vendor supplies, components and parts, ingredients and intermediates that should be supporting us.’’ With lots of people, including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, asking India to focus on services, Jaishankar warned that those who “do down” manufacturing are “actually damaging India’s strategic future”. India is a civilisational state leading a resurgence to an era in which diversity is respected. A nation whose energy, enthusiasm and creativity are rising and one whose future the world has a great interest in. "New India is a solution provider for contemporary and emerging global problems. We have a strong resolve today to stand up to defend our national interest while having the independence of becoming the voice of the Global South," he added.