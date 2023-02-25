Home World

India, China convinced Russia to avoid using nukes: Antony Blinken

Both India and China have refrained from condemning Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine but have called for dialogue and peaceful negotiations for a resolution.

Published: 25th February 2023 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China could have directly told Russia that they did not approve any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow in Ukraine, according to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

"India and China have more influence on Russia and this could have helped stalling use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield," said Secretary Blinken in an interview he gave to The Atlantic.

"We urged, and I think successfully, other countries that might have a little bit more influence with Russia these days, like China, but also other countries like India, to engage him [Putin] directly about their absolute opposition to any use of nuclear weapons. And we know that they conveyed those messages, and I think that had some effect. Something we always have to look at, but again, the track record to date suggests that the escalation that some feared has, at least to now, not happened," said Blinken.

Both India and China have refrained from condemning Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine but have called for dialogue and peaceful negotiations for a resolution.

Blinken is travelling to India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meet in Delhi (March 1st and 2nd) and so is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Meanwhile, Blinken acknowledged that India and Russia had a long relationship with Russia, but things were moving favourably between India and US now too.

"India for decades had Russia at the core providing military equipment to it and its defenses, but what we’ve seen over the last few years is a trajectory away from relying on Russia and moving into partnership with us and with other countries like France," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken India China RUSSIA
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp