Women seeking jobs in Bill Gates’ private office asked sexually explicit questions: Report

Some women were asked what kind of pornography they liked, if they had nude photographs on their phones, or had engaged in extramarital affairs...

Bill Gates. (File Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Female job aspirants at Bill Gates’ private office were allegedly asked sexually explicit questions, according to a new report.

Some women were asked what kind of pornography they liked, if they had nude photographs on their phones, or had engaged in extramarital affairs as part of security checks undertaken by an outside security firm to see whether they may be vulnerable to blackmail, the Wall Street Journal reported.

None of the male applicants at Gates’ private office Gates Ventures allegedly spoken to by the Journal said they had been asked about their sexual history.

The Independent quoting a statement from spokesperson for Gates said: “Our hiring process is conducted with the utmost respect for each and every candidate, with a zero-tolerance policy for all participants, including service providers, who break this principle."

“Further, any implication of a connection between Bill Gates’ personal history and an independent background check process, identical for men and women, is outrageous.”

