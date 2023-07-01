Home World

'You know how young people are at 17' a reason to kill?: Protesters seek justice for teen in France

Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer at a traffic stop Tuesday, unleashing riots across France, with massive police deployments unable to stem the protests.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

- An attendee holds a banner reading 'Justice for Nahel' as cars burn in the street at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman. (Photo | AFP)

- An attendee holds a banner reading 'Justice for Nahel' as cars burn in the street at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NANTERRE: He was "everything" to his mother, a quiet boy in his Paris neighbourhood, struck down by a policeman's bullet that has sparked riots and soul searching in a country where police have long faced accusations of singling out minorities.

Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer at a traffic stop Tuesday, unleashing riots across France, with massive police deployments unable to stem the protests.

He grew up on an estate called Pablo Picasso in Nanterre, a Parisian suburb home to many immigrants.

His mother, whose family is from Algeria -- a former French colony which has contributed most of North Africa's immigration to France -- raised him alone.

When news began to spread that he had been shot and killed by police at a traffic stop while driving a rental car, his neighbourhood became an early scene of the outrage that spread across the country ahead of his funeral Saturday.

Although authorities kept quiet about Nahel's ethnic background, France rapidly caught on.

Early reactions came from rap stars in Marseille, the southern port city with high immigration from northern Africa.

ALSO READ | Police arrest 1,000 as rioters clash with police around France ahead of teen's funeral

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe and actor Omar Sy, who are both black, also quickly tweeted their support.

Only a month ago, Nahel had a dream come true when he was selected to appear as an extra on a video clip by star rapper Jul, which he filmed in Nanterre.

After Nahel's death, Jul made an appeal for financial help for the family of the boy he called "my little brother".

'You know how young people are'

During a tribute march in his memory Thursday, Nahel's name became a rallying cry for thousands of people who believe that his life cut short is another example of the treatment by police of young men of Arab and African backgrounds.

"Nahel was a quiet boy," said Saliha, a resident in his neighbourhood.

The 65-year-old said that even if Nahel had previous brushes with the law "you know how young people are at 17".

"In what world is that a reason to kill them?"

His mother, Mounia, called her son "my best friend" and "my everything".

She said she was "revolted" by the circumstances of his death but, unlike many here, did not attribute blanket blame on the police.

ALSO READ | France braces for another night of violence after police shot dead 17-year-old

"I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son," she said.

Nahel's death also reverberated across the Mediterranean to Algeria, even though it is still not officially known whether he was a dual national.

Algeria's foreign ministry expressed its "consternation" at the events, and called Nahel an Algerian "national" to whom France owed protection.

Nahel, who was also close to his maternal grandmother, earned money as a delivery man, according to the family's lawyer.

He was also enrolled in a programme designed to help with the integration of young people from troubled neighbourhoods through sports, in his case rugby.

Nahel had no criminal record. The Nanterre prosecutor said there had been incidents of refusing to stop for police checks. He had been summoned to appear before a court for minors in September.

On Tuesday, police said he had caught their attention because of reckless driving.

Nahel had dropped out from school but was "no big-time bandit," said Jeff Puech, president of the Ovale Citoyen where Nahel was enrolled.

"He wanted to make it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nahel France shooting Paris shooting France protests
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp