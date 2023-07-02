At least 4 Afghan citizens killed in gunfire at Iran border

By ANI

KABUL [Afghanistan]: At least four Afghan people were killed and another was injured as a result of gunfire by Iranian border security troops, Khaama Press reported, citing officials in southwestern Nimroz province.

According to local sources, Iranian border guards opened fire on Afghan people attempting to enter Iran illegally.

The incident occurred late Saturday night and claimed the lives of four Afghan nationals from the country's northern regions.

Taliban officials in southeastern Nimroz province are yet to respond.

Similar gunfire and cross-border shelling have occurred in the past, killing a number of Afghan residents.

Due to a lack of employment prospects, insecurity, and a severe economic condition, Afghans have been driven to take relatively perilous and illegal routes into neighbouring countries and beyond in quest of work and a better life.

These unlawful movements can have disastrous repercussions, culminating in the deaths of hundreds of innocent individuals, Khaama Press reported.

Furthermore, fatal road accidents have taken the lives of illegal immigrants in Iran and along the Afghan border on occasion.

