Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

Published: 02nd July 2023 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Russian self-propelled gun firing toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (FILE PHOTO | Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Representational image of a Russian self-propelled gun firing toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (FILE PHOTO | Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine's air force said Sunday it had shot down three cruise missiles and eight attack drones deployed by Moscow's forces overnight, in Russia's first attack on Kyiv in 12 days.

Ukraine's air force said that it had destroyed "all air targets" -- eight Iranian drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Eight Shaheds were launched from the southeast, and three Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea," the air force said in a statement.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that three private houses were damaged by falling debris in the Kyiv region.

A man sustained a leg injury, Kravchenko added.

Ukraine has become increasingly adept at taking down waves of Russian cruise missiles and drones after appealing to Western allies for greater air defence capabilities.

Kyiv, which had been relatively spared from attacks since the beginning of the year, faced frequent nightly aerial raids in May.

