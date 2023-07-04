Home World

UK's biggest water supplier fined over sewage discharge

Thames Water pleaded guilty to pumping millions of litres of undiluted sewage into rivers near the capital's Gatwick Airport in 2017, killing wildlife.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Thames Water logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: A UK court on Tuesday fined Thames Water, the nation's biggest supplier of the commodity, £3.3 million ($4.2 million) for polluting rivers, heaping more pressure on the indebted company at risk of renationalisation.

Thames Water, which supplies homes and business throughout London and surrounding areas, pleaded guilty to pumping millions of litres of undiluted sewage into rivers near the capital's Gatwick Airport in 2017, killing wildlife.

The fine, handed down at Lewes Crown Court, southern England, comes shortly after the UK's privatised water companies pledged to make massive investments to stop raw sewage being pumped into waterways.

Campaigners have expressed outrage that the billions of pounds recently promised to upgrade infrastructure would be passed on to consumers already struggling with higher bills under a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by elevated inflation.

Reports said water bills could surge 40 per cent by 2030 to fund the works amid mounting concerns over water quality and laxer environmental protections post-Brexit.

Thames Water, meanwhile, could reportedly come under temporary renationalisation as it drowns in debt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thames Water Gatwick Airport indebted polluting
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp