Simply scientifico: Bacterial excitement over extraterrestrial possibilities

Deep down in the undersea vents, the researchers have discovered magnetotactic bacteria, which were normally only found in shallow waters or on land. This has raised excitement among scientists as deep-sea hydrothermal vents attract attention not only as the birthplace of unique underwater life, but also as a potential analogous habitat for extraterrestrial life — especially on Martian terrain.The environment where the researchers sampled the bacteria is similar to what they think Mars was like when there was still flowing water on its surface, about 3 billion years ago.

Deep-sea hydrothermal vents attract attention not only as the birthplace of unique underwater life, but also as a potential analogous habitat for extraterrestrial life, the researchers say, justifying their excitement about this finding. In September 2012, a team including researchers from University of Tokyo embarked on a scientific ocean cruise to the southern Mariana Trough in the western Pacific Ocean. Using a remotely operated underwater vehicle named HYPER-DOLPHIN, they collected a “chimney” from a hydrothermal vent field 2,787 meters underwater.

Hydrothermal vents are formed when seawater percolates underground, eventually becoming superheated — up to 400 degrees Celsius — by magma which causes it to boil back up. The erupting water deposits minerals and metals into the ocean which layer up to form chimneys, providing a warm, rich habitat for a unique life, including this magnetotactic bacteria. These organisms contain magnetosomes, iron crystals wrapped in a membrane, which align with Earth’s magnetic field and point the bacteria like a compass. This causes the bacteria to travel in the direction of Earth’s magnetic field lines leading north or south, like trains on a magnetic track.

neighbourhood rebirth

MACHINE LEARNING THAT BRINGS PAST LOCALITIES TO LIFE

Machine learning has emerged as a boon for urban research. It is now helping in bringing back to life neighbourhoods that no longer exist, and offer people to virtually visit these locales as if they exist just as they did years, decades or even centuries ago. It is now possible because The Ohio State University researchers have developed a method to create 3D digital models of historic neighborhoods using machine learning and historic maps.

They will give researchers a resource to conduct studies that would have been nearly impossible before, such as estimating the economic loss caused by the demolition of historic neighborhoods. The research began with Sanborn maps, created to allow fire insurance companies to assess their liability in about 12,000 cities and towns in the United States during the 19th and 20th centuries. In larger cities, they were often updated regularly, They developed machine learning tools which had the capability to get details on individual buildings, the number of floors each had, their locations etc.

