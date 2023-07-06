Home World

England tourist writes apology letter after carving names on 1951-year-old Colosseum 

Ivan Dimitrov, a 27-year-old fitness instructor living in Bristol, was tracked by the Italian Police to England, after a video of him carving ‘Ivan + Hayley 23’ went viral on social media. 

Published: 06th July 2023 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab.

Screengrab.

By Online Desk

A tourist from England, who carved names on to the walls of Rome’s Colosseum, has written an apology letter to the city’s mayor. 

Reportedly, Ivan Dimitrov, a 27-year-old fitness instructor living in Bristol, was tracked by the Italian Police to England, after a video of him carving ‘Ivan + Hayley 23’ went viral on social media. 

The Italian Police is said to have found Ivan after tracking him for five days. 

The Colosseum is a 1,951-year-old amphitheatre monument, built in 72 AD by emperor Vespasian. 
 
The monument was once host to gladiator fights. Initially intended to be an entertainment venue, the structure was also used to conduct animal hunts and mock naval battles. 

According to reports from Italian media, Dimitrov is being investigated for damaging a cultural heritage asset and, if convicted, faces a fine of between €2,500 and €15,000 as well as a prison sentence of two to five years.

Ivan, in his letter to the city’s mayor, wrote, “I admit with profound embarrassment that only after what regretfully happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument," reports BBC
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guy carves names on Colosseum walls Italian police Rome Colosseum Gladiator
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp