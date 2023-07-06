Home World

Man strips naked to sexually assault burqa-clad woman in broad daylight in Karachi

CCTV footage shows the suspect was wearing a mask to conceal his identity and that the motorcycle he was riding did not have a number plate.

Published: 06th July 2023

A still from the CCTV footage of the suspect before his attempted sexual assault. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Footage emerged on social media on Tuesday, showing a man on a bike attempting to sexually assault a woman in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar, according to media reports.

The CCTV footage shows the man arriving on a motorcycle and then stripping and waiting for the woman to pass by. As soon as the burqa-clad lady passed him, he is seen running towards her in an attempt to sexually assault her.

As soon as the man approaches, the woman is seen shouting and screaming for help, which causes the assaulter to back off. The footage shows the man fleeing the scene on his motorcycle, immediately after putting his clothes back on.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon took to Twitter to say that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the issue and that the police have been instructed to investigate and arrest the man in the footage immediately.

According to reports, no official complaint has been filed from the side of the victim.

