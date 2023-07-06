Man strips naked to sexually assault burqa-clad woman in broad daylight in Karachi

By Online Desk

Footage emerged on social media on Tuesday, showing a man on a bike attempting to sexually assault a woman in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar, according to media reports.

The CCTV footage shows the man arriving on a motorcycle and then stripping and waiting for the woman to pass by. As soon as the burqa-clad lady passed him, he is seen running towards her in an attempt to sexually assault her.

As soon as the man approaches, the woman is seen shouting and screaming for help, which causes the assaulter to back off. The footage shows the man fleeing the scene on his motorcycle, immediately after putting his clothes back on.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon took to Twitter to say that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the issue and that the police have been instructed to investigate and arrest the man in the footage immediately.

CM Sindh already took serious notice on this shameful act. CM directed the IG Sindh and Additional IG Karachi to immediately arrest the culprit and strictly deal with him according to law. https://t.co/wqk46WdprH — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 5, 2023

According to reports, no official complaint has been filed from the side of the victim.

