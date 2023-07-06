Home World

US seeks details on changes that Tesla made to Autopilot driver-assist system as part of crash probe

The request is part of a larger investigation into why Teslas operating on Autopilot have struck emergency vehicles that are stopped along highways while they are responding to other incidents.

Tesla Model Y, EV car

Tesla Model Y (Photo |IANS)

By Associated Press

DETROIT: US automobile safety regulators are zeroing in on changes that Tesla has made to its Autopilot partially automated driving system, including how it makes sure drivers pay attention and how it detects and responds to objects.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked for details of changes made to all versions of the system including dates and detailed descriptions, according to a post on its site Thursday.

It covers all versions of automated driving system including "Full Self-Driving", which is being tested on public roads by Tesla owners.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving Teslas using the system since August of 2021.

Investigators have sent teams to probe more than 30 crashes since 2016 that have caused at least 14 deaths.

In a letter dated July 3 and posted on the agency's website on Thursday, NHTSA asks Tesla to describe all changes to the systems in the "design, material composition, manufacture, quality control, supply, function, or installation of the subject system, from the start of production to date".

Tesla must respond to the request by July 19, or it could face civil penalties, the letter states.

It asks the electric vehicle maker to update a previous response dated September 19 of last year.

A message was left early on Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

The company says on its website that neither Autopilot nor "Full Self-Driving" can drive themselves and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

