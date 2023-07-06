Wagner boss is in Russia, says Belarus ruler Lukashenko

By Online Desk

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia and not Belarus, the leader of Belarus says, according to BBC.

Prigozhin's whereabouts have been a mystery since last month's mutiny. Under the deal to end the stand-off, charges against him were dropped and he was offered a move to Belarus.

But on Thursday Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said: "As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus," BBC added.

In response to Lukashenko's remarks the Kremlin said it was "not following" Prigozhin's movements.

Lukashenko had helped broker the deal to end the mutiny, and just over a week ago said Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

On Thursday Lukashenko added that "as far as I know" the rest of the Wagner fighters were still at their bases - which could include eastern Ukraine or a training base in Russia's Krasnodar region, BBC said.

The Belarus leader said an offer for Wagner to station some of its fighters in Belarus - a prospect that has alarmed neighbouring Nato countries - still stands and he has offered several Soviet-era military sites for their use.

"But Wagner have a different vision," he said, adding: "Of course I won;t tell you about that."

"At present, the issue of their relocation has not been resolved," the report noted.

