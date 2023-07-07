Home World

Fire in Italy retirement home kills six

Some eighty people were rushed to hospital, two of whom were fighting for their lives, Milan's fire chief Nicola Micele said. Some 14 others were in serious condition, Italian media said.

Published: 07th July 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the police evacuate the body of a victim after a fire killed six people at a retirement home in Milan. (Photo | AFP)

Members of the police evacuate the body of a victim after a fire killed six people at a retirement home in Milan. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MILAN: A fire at a retirement home in the early hours of Friday in Milan killed six people, firefighters said, with "numerous" residents hospitalised.

"Six people killed, numerous (others) suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalised. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building," the fire brigade said on Twitter.

An AFP photographer saw the bodies of two of the victims being removed from the three-storey building which was reportedly housing 167 people when the fire started.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, the fire brigade said.

Over 10 ambulances, various fire trucks and a silver mortuary van could be seen outside the building in the south of the Italian city.

Some eighty people were rushed to hospital, two of whom were fighting for their lives, Milan's fire chief Nicola Micele said. Some 14 others were in serious condition, Italian media said.

Five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87 years old, while the sixth was a 73-year-old man, the reports said.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the fire "started in one room housing two female residents", both of whom were killed by the flames.

"It did not spread, not even to the neighbouring rooms, but the smoke is just as deadly and the four other victims died of smoke inhalation".

It was a member of staff who sounded the alarm at 1:20 am (2320 GMT Thursday), he said. Fire chief Micele told Rai news that staff raised the alarm after spotting the smoke.

"Four teams of firefighters were immediately dispatched. They found themselves faced with very low visibility in a corridor inside one part of the building and flames in one room".

"They focused on putting out the flames, then evacuating the guests.

"It was a particularly complicated evacuation both because of the smoke and because some of the guests were not able to walk". The residents had to be evacuated "by being carried out, almost one and at a time," mayor Sala said.

The council was working to quickly re-house people in other suitable retirement homes.

The privately-run "Casa per Coniugi" caters to people who are not self-sufficient but do not need hospital care.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milan Fire retirement home
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp