Home World

Six killed in clashes in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh after ICC prosecutor visit

Bangladesh is home to around a million ethnic Rohingya people, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar that is now subject to a genocide probe at the UN court.

Published: 07th July 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

rohingya

An ethnic Rohingya holds a banner during protest. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BANGLADESH: Six Rohingya people were killed in Bangladesh refugee camp clashes that broke out hours after an International Criminal Court prosecutor visited the settlements to gather testimony, police said Friday.

Bangladesh is home to around a million ethnic Rohingya people, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar that is now subject to a genocide probe at the UN court.

This week's violence was the latest in a series of deadly clashes between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), two rival insurgent groups operating in the camps.

Faruq Ahmed, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion that looks after security in the refugee camps, told AFP that five people had been shot dead in a gunfight before dawn on Friday.

"All five who were killed in the gunfight are members of ARSA including a commander," he said, adding that security had been stepped up in the camps as a result.

Ahmed said that the violence came hours after the murder of Ebadullah, a refugee community leader, apparently at the hands of ARSA members.

Local daily Prothom Alo said Ebadullah, 27, had been marshalling refugees to meet with ICC prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan, who visited the camps on Thursday afternoon to record statements from witnesses to the 2017 crackdown in Myanmar.

The insurgent group did not immediately comment on the killings, but its members have been accused of targeting Rohingya civic leaders who challenge its authority.

Its leader, Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, was last year charged in absentia with the murder of popular peace activist Mohib Ullah in 2021. Mohib Ullah had regularly spoken out against ARSA's activities in the camps.

Jununi and other key ARSA leaders are also accused of murdering a senior Bangladeshi intelligence officer last November.

The murder prompted security forces in January to evict a makeshift settlement on the Myanmar border that ARSA had allegedly used as a staging post for methamphetamine trafficking to fund its operations.

Dozens have been killed in Rohingya camp clashes so far this year, including women and children.

Funding cuts forced the United Nations food agency to cut rations to refugee settlements twice in recent months, with aid workers warning that the move would likely worsen the already precarious security situation in the camps.

Bangladesh and Myanmar have renewed efforts to begin repatriating Rohingya refugees to their homeland, where the stateless minority have been subject to decades of persecution and are denied citizenship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Rohingyas
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp