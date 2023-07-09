Bangladesh: Dengue death toll increases to 73

Home World

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 836 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever during the period.

Published: 09th July 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHAKA [Bangladesh]: Six more deaths caused by dengue have been reported in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 73 this year, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Out of all the patients, 516 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 2,750 dengue patients, including 1,968 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country, as per Dhaka Tribune.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 12,954 dengue cases, and 10,131 recoveries this year.

Moreover, in 2022, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths which mark the highest on record after 179 in 2019. It also recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 

