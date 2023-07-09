Home World

Church of England to draft new pastoral guidance to allow same-sex couples receive blessings: Report

The Church of England does not allow same-sex marriage in its churches, and its discourse on homosexuality and gender is closely monitored by millions of Anglicans around the world. 

The governing body of the Church of England would work towards drafting new pastoral guidance needed to allow same-sex couples to receive blessings from priests over the next few months.

The governing body, called the General Synod, held a four-hour debate on the matter, which has revealed divisions within the institution after the synod voted in February to let gay couples have a prayer service with a civil marriage, Reuters reports.

The report noted that the Church of England does not allow same-sex marriage in its churches, and its discourse on homosexuality and gender is closely monitored by millions of Anglicans around the world. 

