Church of England to draft new pastoral guidance to allow same-sex couples receive blessings: Report

The governing body of the Church of England would work towards drafting new pastoral guidance needed to allow same-sex couples to receive blessings from priests over the next few months.

The governing body, called the General Synod, held a four-hour debate on the matter, which has revealed divisions within the institution after the synod voted in February to let gay couples have a prayer service with a civil marriage, Reuters reports.

The report noted that the Church of England does not allow same-sex marriage in its churches, and its discourse on homosexuality and gender is closely monitored by millions of Anglicans around the world.

