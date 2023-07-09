Home World

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem 

The ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on September 30.

Pope Francis attends a Mass for Holy Thursday, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN: Pope Francis on Sunday announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong -- places where Catholics are a small minority.

The pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public in St.Peter's Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on September 30.

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, like Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy.

The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican's top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

