Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden's NATO membership if Europeans 'open way' to Turkey EU bid

Turkey has been holding off its final approval to Sweden's NATO membership for a while.

Published: 10th July 2023 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as the President of Turkiye. (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

VILNIUS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country could approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the European Union.

Erdogan, whose country has been holding off its final approval to Sweden’s NATO membership, made the comments in Ankara on Monday before departing to the alliance’s summit meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Turkey is a candidate to join the EU, but its membership bid has been stalled due to Ankara’s democratic backsliding and disputes with EU-member Cyprus.

(Further details awaited)

