5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

By Online Desk

KATHMANDU: All six people, including five members of a Mexican family, were killed in a crash of a private commercial helicopter near Mount Everest in eastern Nepal on July 11, aviation authorities said.

The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 a.m. for Kathmandu with five Mexican travellers and a Nepali pilot on board and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 a.m., said Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA)

"Six bodies have been found at the crash site," Gyanendra Bhul of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal told AFP.

Nepal Civil Aviation Authority releases the list of people who were onboard the crashed helicopter. One Nepali and 5 Mexicans were onboard the chopper.



Five bodies and the wreckage of the chopper have been recovered.



Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had 'expressed grief' over the incident, his office said on Twitter.

Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent. But the country is notorious for its poor air safety, and Tuesday's incident is the latest in a string of aviation accidents in the country.

One person was killed and four were injured in May when a helicopter crashed in eastern Nepal after dropping off goods for a hydroelectricity project.

A plane crash in the country's west killed all 72 people on board in January. The Yeti Airlines flight had plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara.

In 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, killing 51 people and seriously injuring 20.

In 1992, in Nepal's deadliest air accident, all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu airport.

Just two months earlier a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

