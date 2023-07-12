Home World

Bulgari apologises to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash

Brands including Valentino, Calvin Klein, Coach, Zara and Delta Airlines have apologized in recent years for listing Taiwan as a country or region separate from China on their websites.

Published: 12th July 2023 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Women walk past the Bulgari store at a high-end shopping mall in Beijing.

Women walk past the Bulgari store at a high-end shopping mall in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TAIPEI: Bulgari has become the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country. Late Tuesday, Bulgari posted an apology on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, saying it “steadfastly and always” respected China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Our brand has immediately corrected the mistakenly marked store addresses and map indications on the overseas official website, which resulted from management negligence,” the Italian luxury brand said in a statement. “We deeply apologize for the mistake.”

Brands also have come under fire for offending Beijing’s other geopolitical sensibilities, including its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the status of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan leader.

The Bulgari incident was widely discussed on Chinese social media, with some users demanding that the brand distribute its apology on its international social media accounts as well.

“Did you post it on the overseas Internet?” one comment with more than 40,000 likes read. “Don’t be a two-faced person who only wants Chinese people to see (the apology).”

A Weibo topic asking users if they accepted Bulgari’s apology had been viewed more than 12 million times by Wednesday afternoon.

Several Chinese state-run publications joined in the demand that Bulgari apologize on its international platforms as well.

“Bulgari made a mistake on its overseas official website but only issued an apology on its mainland China account,” read a commentary by China Daily. “Such an apology may hardly convince Chinese consumers.”

Brands including Valentino, Calvin Klein, Coach, Zara and Delta Airlines have apologized in recent years for listing Taiwan as a country or region separate from China on their websites.

Mercedes-Benz in 2018 apologized for quoting the Dalai Lama on Instagram, while Gap the same year apologized for selling a T-shirt with a map of China that omitted Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
taiwan China Bulgari
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp