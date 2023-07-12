Russia says received over 2,000 items of military hardware from Wagner

By AFP

The Russian military announced Wednesday it had received more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware, including tanks, from the Wagner mercenary group, following the private force's short-lived insurrection last month.

"More than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons have been transferred," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that the army had also taken in some 2,500 tonnes of ammunition and around 20,000 small arms.

