Russia says received over 2,000 items of military hardware from Wagner

The Russian military received military hardware, including tanks, following the private force's short-lived insurrection last month.

Published: 12th July 2023 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Russian military, Russia soldiers

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

The Russian military announced Wednesday it had received more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware, including tanks, from the Wagner mercenary group, following the private force's short-lived insurrection last month.

"More than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons have been transferred," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that the army had also taken in some 2,500 tonnes of ammunition and around 20,000 small arms.

