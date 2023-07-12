Russia says received over 2,000 items of military hardware from Wagner
The Russian military received military hardware, including tanks, following the private force's short-lived insurrection last month.
Published: 12th July 2023 09:07 PM | Last Updated: 12th July 2023 09:07 PM
The Russian military announced Wednesday it had received more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware, including tanks, from the Wagner mercenary group, following the private force's short-lived insurrection last month.
"More than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons have been transferred," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that the army had also taken in some 2,500 tonnes of ammunition and around 20,000 small arms.