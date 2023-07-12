Home World

Thailand election body recommends PM frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat's suspension

Pita has faced a number of challenges, and last month the Election Commission (EC) set up a special committee to investigate whether he was qualified to run for office.

Published: 12th July 2023

FILE - Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat waves to his supporters during a rally in front of Central World in Bangkok on July 9, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand's Election Commission recommended Wednesday that the Constitutional Court suspend prime minister frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat over allegations he broke campaign rules as an MP, just a day before a parliamentary vote for the premiership.

But he has faced a number of challenges, and last month the Election Commission (EC) set up a special committee to investigate whether he was qualified to run for office.

"The Election Commission has considered the issue... and perceives that the status of Pita Limcharoenrat is considered to be voided, according to the Thai Constitution", EC said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it had concluded its probe. Chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong confirmed to AFP the body had recommended the Constitutional Court suspend Pita as an MP.

The EC's investigation centred around his ownership of shares in a now-defunct media company -- prohibited for MPs under Thai election law. The EC stated, "where evidence has appeared that Pita Limchareonrat, MP, is the holder of media shares during the election registration date, which is a characteristic that is forbidden for election candidates."

It confirmed they will submit their findings to the Constitutional Court for "further consideration". It is unclear when the Constitutional Court may rule on the case, although it was due to meet Wednesday. Under Thailand's rules, even if Pita is suspended as an MP, he is still eligible to run for prime minister.

Yet another hurdle

The decision throws yet another hurdle ahead of Pita's path to the premiership. Although backed by an eight-party coalition, he is still 64 votes short of the absolute majority required to surpass the junta-appointed senators. Many oppose Pita and his party because of their determination to amend Thailand's tough royal defamation laws that protect King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family.

The EC's investigation centres around Pita's ownership of shares in iTV -- which has not been broadcast in years. Under election law, Thai politicians are not allowed to hold media company shares. If found guilty in court, he could be barred from politics while facing up to 10 years in prison.

Pita says he inherited the shares in the ITV television station, which has not broadcast since 2007, from his father. The 42-year-old has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The Future Forward party -- a previous incarnation of the MFP -- was hit with a similar legal case in 2019 when the Constitutional Court disqualified billionaire leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as an MP. The decision pushed tens of thousands of young demonstrators into the streets.

