Home World

One dead, at least four wounded in 'massive' overnight strike on Ukraine's Kyiv

Iran-made Shahed explosive drones had "entered the capital from different directions," it said, adding "about a dozen" had been downed in the city's airspace.

Published: 13th July 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian servicemen from the K-2 battalion prepare a 73-mm SPG-9 recoilless gun at a frontline position near the town of Siversk, Donetsk region. (Photo | AFP)

Ukrainian servicemen from the K-2 battalion prepare a 73-mm SPG-9 recoilless gun at a frontline position near the town of Siversk, Donetsk region. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KYIV: A Russian drone strike on Kyiv killed one person and wounded at least four others, authorities said on Thursday, with explosions heard across the Ukrainian capital in the third night of attacks.

"Tonight, a massive attack by Iranian drones took place," Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.

Iran-made Shahed explosive drones had "entered the capital from different directions," it said, adding "about a dozen" had been downed in the city's airspace.

Falling debris was reported in five districts, it said, adding that a 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man had been hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district "as a result of falling debris," Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, wrote on Telegram.

It was unclear if they were the same two people.

Emergency services were responding to calls in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts following "explosions in the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

"In Podilsky district, during the firefighting in an apartment building, the body of one dead person was discovered," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Klitschko also said two people had been "hospitalised" in Darnytsky district after falling debris damaged a residential building.

It was not clear if they were the same two people mentioned by the military administration. Two others in Shevchenkivsky district had been treated at the scene, Klitschko said.

Fires broke out in an apartment building in Shevchenkivsky district and in a non-residential building in Podilsky district, he said, adding emergency services were on site.

A picture posted on the official Telegram by Kyiv's military administration showed a room in a high-rise building with part of its wall blown out, in what it said was the result of falling debris in Darnytsky district.

Ukraine's Air Force warned that the threat of attacks by Russian drones on the city remains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drone strike Ukraine russia war invasion
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp