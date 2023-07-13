PM Modi received by French PM on arrival in Paris, greeted by diaspora

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne on his arrival in Paris where he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

"I am looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit," PM Modi said after landing in Paris.

After having an interaction with the Indian diaspora who came out in large numbers, PM Modi met the President of the Senate Gerald Larcher and then Prime Minister Borne.

"I received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris. Across the world our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardwork," PM Modi said.

PM Modi and the President of the Senate Larcher deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation.

During his interaction with Prime Minister Borne, the two leaders reviewed various facets of the India-France partnership as well as discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, before emplaning for Paris, PM Modi said that his official visit to France was at the invitation of his friend French President Emmanuel Macron. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Rooted deep in trust and commitment, the two nations cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education and people to people ties.

"I look forward to having a wide range of discussions with President Macron and taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have met President Macron several times since my last official visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima during the G7 Summit," said PM Modi.

