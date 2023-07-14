Jaishankar meets top Chinese diplomat in Jakarta, discusses issues on peace, tranquillity in border

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, met US Secretary Anthony Blinken, former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Canada on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta on Friday.

In his meeting, Wang Yi (Director of the Office of CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs) and Dr Jaishankar spoke about border issues.

"We discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas. Our conversation also covered ARF, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific," said Dr Jaishankar.

EAM in his interaction with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken followed up on PM Modi’s recently concluded visit to the US. The duo also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and the Indo-Pacific.

Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.



Discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquility in border areas.



Our conversation also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/83VejZxUdX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, in his meeting with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, Dr Jaishankar urged for the need to firmly combat incitement to violence and also underlined the importance of ensuring the security of Indian diplomats.

Meanwhile, in the ARF ministerial meeting, the focus was on three current issues. The first was about Myanmar where India conveyed that they would take views of the ASEAN, advance the projects of India-ASEAN connectivity and ensure stability and security in the border areas. The second was on maritime matters and expressed concern over activities undermining peace and stability. "Any code of conduct must not prejudice the rights and interests of third parties.’’ And the third issue deliberated upon was terrorism.

"On terrorism, we emphasised that ARF members adopt a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach. This includes dismantling sanctuaries and financing networks, countering terrorism in all forms and manifestations including cross border terrorism," added Dr Jaishankar.

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, met US Secretary Anthony Blinken, former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Canada on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta on Friday. In his meeting, Wang Yi (Director of the Office of CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs) and Dr Jaishankar spoke about border issues. "We discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas. Our conversation also covered ARF, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific," said Dr Jaishankar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); EAM in his interaction with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken followed up on PM Modi’s recently concluded visit to the US. The duo also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and the Indo-Pacific. Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquility in border areas. Our conversation also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/83VejZxUdX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2023 Meanwhile, in his meeting with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, Dr Jaishankar urged for the need to firmly combat incitement to violence and also underlined the importance of ensuring the security of Indian diplomats. Meanwhile, in the ARF ministerial meeting, the focus was on three current issues. The first was about Myanmar where India conveyed that they would take views of the ASEAN, advance the projects of India-ASEAN connectivity and ensure stability and security in the border areas. The second was on maritime matters and expressed concern over activities undermining peace and stability. "Any code of conduct must not prejudice the rights and interests of third parties.’’ And the third issue deliberated upon was terrorism. "On terrorism, we emphasised that ARF members adopt a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach. This includes dismantling sanctuaries and financing networks, countering terrorism in all forms and manifestations including cross border terrorism," added Dr Jaishankar.