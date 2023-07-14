Home World

Jaishankar meets top Chinese diplomat in Jakarta, discusses issues on peace, tranquillity in border

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

S. Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, met US Secretary Anthony Blinken, former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Canada on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta on Friday.

In his meeting, Wang Yi (Director of the Office of CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs) and Dr Jaishankar spoke about border issues.

"We discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas. Our conversation also covered ARF, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific," said Dr Jaishankar.

EAM in his interaction with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken followed up on PM Modi’s recently concluded visit to the US. The duo also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, Dr Jaishankar urged for the need to firmly combat incitement to violence and also underlined the importance of ensuring the security of Indian diplomats.

Meanwhile, in the ARF ministerial meeting, the focus was on three current issues. The first was about Myanmar where India conveyed that they would take views of the ASEAN, advance the projects of India-ASEAN connectivity and ensure stability and security in the border areas. The second was on maritime matters and expressed concern over activities undermining peace and stability. "Any code of conduct must not prejudice the rights and interests of third parties.’’ And the third issue deliberated upon was terrorism.

"On terrorism, we emphasised that ARF members adopt a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach. This includes dismantling sanctuaries and financing networks, countering terrorism in all forms and manifestations including cross border terrorism," added Dr Jaishankar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial meeting India-China ties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp