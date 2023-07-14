Home World

Land temperature in Spain surpasses 60C as heatwave sweeps European Continent

The reason for the extreme rise in temperature is said to be an area of high pressure, named Cerberus after the underworld monster from Dante’s Inferno, which is making its way across the country. 

Land surface temperature has surpassed 60C in Spain.

Spain has hit a new record temperature as Europe battles heatwave.

The temperature of the land in Spain has hot more than 60C, satellite recordings have shown. Temperature records have been broken on most of the Continent, including France, Switzerland, Germany and Italy, where highs of 40C were recorded again on Wednesday, reports The Independent.

Officially, a total of 13 autonomous communities are categorised as being at extreme risk (red alert), significant risk (orange alert), and risk (yellow alert), with some places recording 43C.

According to Copernicus, the earth observation component of the European Union's space programme, the extreme heat is forecast to last across the Mediterranean for around two weeks. They also pointed out that the land surface temperature is that of the soil and should not be confused with the air temperature.
 

