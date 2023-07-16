Home World

Israel's Netanyahu is feeling ''very good'' after overnight hospitalisation following a dizzy spell 

Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalised last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

Published: 16th July 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was still undergoing tests in a hospital on Sunday after a dizzy spell but was expected to be released later in the day, his office said.

Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to hospital on Saturday after feeling mild dizziness.

His office said test results on Sunday were normal and that Netanyahu was feeling "very good."

His office said he had spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to about 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) amid a stifling country-wide heat wave.

After a series of tests, the initial assessment was that the veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated.

After being hospitalised, Netanyahu released a video on social media last night.

Smiling, he said that he had been out in the sun on Friday without wearing a hat and without water.

"Not a good idea," he said.

Doctors ordered him to remain in the hospital overnight for further observation, and his weekly Cabinet meeting was delayed by a day and rescheduled for Monday, his office said.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader.

He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalised last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.

The Israeli leader faces pressure on multiple fronts.

He is on trial for multiple corruption charges in a case that has bitterly divided the nation.

His government's hard-line policies toward Palestinians have drawn international criticism and antagonised relations with the United States, Israel's closest and most important ally.

At home, tens of thousands of Israelis have held weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu's government to protest his plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.

Netanyahu's allies say the plan is needed to rein in the power of unelected judges.

But his opponents say the plan will destroy the country's fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp