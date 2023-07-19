Home World

At least 12 killed in Peruvian bus crash

By AFP

LIMA: At least 12 people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in a remote area of Peru on Tuesday, authorities said.

"There are currently 12 deceased and more than 15 injured. We are still here at the scene working, providing all the support, together with the police, health workers and prosecutors," Carlos Oyola, mayor of Fitzcarrald province, told radio station RPP.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, with the bus overturning and rolling into a 100-meter (330-foot) chasm in the Andean region of Ancash.

The bus was travelling from Yauya to the capital Lima when it crashed.

"According to residents, the bus violently rolled off the road," said the mayor.

The reason for the accident remained under investigation.

Accidents frequently occur along Peruvian highways due to speeding, poor road conditions, lack of signage and poor enforcement of traffic rules.

